After a warm-up on Friday, temperatures will tumble this weekend and then go right back up next week.
Tonight mostly clear and cool, with lows only dipping to the 50s as a southwest wind gets established.
That breeze will drive temperatures into the mid-upper 60s Friday afternoon. Winds will be 15-25 mph out of the southwest with higher gusts.
Friday night, there could be shower or two along an Arctic cold front that passes through the Mid State. The low will be in the upper 30s.
A shower or even a flurry will linger into Saturday. the afternoon highs will on reach the low 40s.
Sunday will bring another batch of clouds with another flurry or two possible. It will still be cold with highs near 40.
Then, temperatures start their rebound. Monday (Valentines Day) will be mostly sunny with highs near 50.
Tuesday look for another sunny day with the high in the upper 50s.
Even warmer on Wednesday with more sunshine and the high in the upper 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.