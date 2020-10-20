Spring-like warmth & humidity will stick around through Friday.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm with a high in the low 80s. Tonight, expect just a few clouds as temperatures remain well above average -- bottoming out in the low 60s.
Tomorrow and Thursday will turn out similarly. After a few spots of morning fog, temperatures will soar into the low-mid 80s.
Friday into Saturday, off and on rain showers will return. Sunday appears mainly dry and pleasant for the home Titans game at noon at Nissan Stadium.
Monday into Tuesday, more rain will move through Middle Tennessee with much cooler air.
