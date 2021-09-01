A taste of early autumn weather will close out this week.
Tonight, isolated showers will end early followed by a clearing sky. By morning, lower humidity will have taken hold. We'll start the day in the low 60s.
Thursday will be sunny and gorgeous -- a true taste of early fall. It'll be dry and pleasant with a light northerly wind. High -- 83.
Friday will start even cooler -- in the 50s areawide. With sunshine again that afternoon, expect highs to be in the mid 80s.
This weekend the weather will turn slightly more humid as a few clouds return. Saturday night through Sunday will bring isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Labor Day looks trouble-free with highs in the upper 80s.
Right now, most of next week looks dry with only the slightest chance for a few showers/storms on Tuesday.
