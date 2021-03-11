Tonight will remain unseasonably mild. A few showers may push over southern Kentucky by morning, but most areas will remain dry. Lows will be around 60.
As a weak cold front settles southward into Middle Tennessee, showers will develop. Expect rain showers around Nashville by lunchtime. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Showers will linger into early Saturday, with some drying likely during the afternoon. Lows will be in the low 50s with highs in the low-mid 60s.
Sunday will be mainly dry and mild, with highs in the low 70s.
Showers and storms will move in on Monday. A few showers will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Cooler air will then take over next Thursday, lingering into the start of the following weekend.
