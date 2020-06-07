More extreme heat and humidity to close out the weekend.
Lots of sunshine today. Just like yesterday, temperatures will once again be in the low 90s today, but feeling more like the upper 90s to even 100° with the heat index factored in. Lows tonight fall to around 70°.
The heat sticks around through Monday.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass through with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The rain will give us a little relief from the heat. Highs will be where they should be for this time of year: in the mid 80s.
Back to sunshine Thursday through Saturday along with temperatures in the mid 80s and lower humidity.
