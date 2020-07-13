A dry start to the week with rising temperatures each day.
Enjoy the pleasant summer weather tonight with lower temperatures and humidity. Lows in the upper 60s.
Tuesday the heat is on, mostly sunny, high in the low to mid 90s.
By the middle of the week, Wednesday, temperatures reach the upper 90s with increasing humidity making it *feel* like over 100°.
Thursday through Monday there will be a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Highs will remain in the mid 90s, with the heat index of 100° to 105° remaining.
