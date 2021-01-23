A beautiful start to the weekend today with lots of sunshine, but rain moves in tomorrow with thunderstorms possible Monday.
Expect a seasonable day in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under a bright sky. A few clouds build in later in the evening with lows falling to the mid 30s overnight.
Sunday will start off cloudy with a few spotty showers here and there before widespread rain moves in for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the low 50s in the afternoon. Rain will turn heavy at night, especially into early Monday morning. Thunderstorms are possible, but the chance of severe weather is very low.
Monday will see rain all throughout the day, with rain chances dying down toward the end of the night. Highs will soar to the mid 60s in the afternoon as a warm front moves through Middle Tennessee. Rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday range from 1-3" with isolated higher amounts.
There's a brief lull in the rain on Tuesday, enjoy a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 50s. Another chance for rain moves in Wednesday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 50s.
Friday back to sunshine with a high in the low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.