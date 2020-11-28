As we move into the weekend, we'll begin things on a dry note.
Today will be bright and sunny, but cool with highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows fall to the upper 30s.
Clouds build in on Sunday before rain arrives later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Expect widespread rain showers to develop from the southwest in the late afternoon and spread across the area through the night.
Those showers will linger into Monday morning, but with temperatures dropping into freezing territory across the midstate, don't be surprised if you see a few snowflakes. The cold temperatures will cause somewhat of a transition from rain to a wintry mix, mainly for areas east of I-65 into the Cumberland Plateau.
After this round of wet weather ends, the coldest air of the season will filter in. Highs Monday and Tuesday will struggle to make it out of the 30s. Some will barely reach into the lowermost 40s. Low temperatures will plunge into the 20s for the start of December with "feels like" temperatures in the teens.
