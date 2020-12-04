Areas of fog will continue forming overnight as temperatures tumble through the 30s. Nashville's low will be 35 degrees.
Sunshine returns Saturday. High, 53. Clouds increase again on Sunday. High in the low 50s. Late Sunday night or early Monday, a few snow flurries will develop well northeast of Nashville. A dusting will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau.
Then, sunshine settles in again for Tuesday through Thursday as temperatures moderate to 62 by Thursday afternoon. Slightly cooler air with more clouds and possibly a shower return next Friday.
