It's been a great weekend so far across the mid-state, and the nice weather keeps rolling through the first half of this week. It will be another chilly start to our day tomorrow with temperatures in the 30s as we wake up. A nice rebound is coming our way in the afternoon with highs in the lower and mid 60s uner plenty of sunshine.
We'll continue to warm up on Monday with highs near 70 for the day and the sunshine sticks around. A few more clouds mix in on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we're still looking at good sunshine each day with temperatures in the lower 70s. Another frontal system will head our way by the end of the week to spoil the nice weather. Expect Thursday to start dry, but we'll be watching for showers and storms to move in late in the day. Thursday looks cooler with temperatures mostly back in the 60s. Some of that rain will stick around into the first half of our Friday, but we are mostly watching showers exit the area by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 50s on Friday. We'll work on getting some sunshine back Saturday with temperatures in the lower and mid 50s for the day.
