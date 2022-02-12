After a cold and cloudy Saturday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, we have a frigid night ahead of us. Clouds will clear out, but temperatures are going to drop into the lower 20s and upper teens by tomorrow morning. It will be a nice afternoon with more sunshine, but still chilly with temperatures staying in the 40s and some of us not getting out of the 30s. We'll see a better temperature rebound come Monday with highs near 50 in the afternoon and plenty of sunshine. A BIG temperature jump on Tuesday with highs getting back into the lower and mid 60s. We stay in the mid 60s on Wednesday but with some increasing afternoon clouds. Thursday will be a day to keep an eye on as a strong cold front moves into the region. That will fire off scattered showers and some thunderstorms across the Midstate. Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the 40s on Friday. We'll be back in the 50s on Saturday with more sunshine.
4WARN Forecast: Sunshine Returns
- Stefano DiPietro
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
Stefano DiPietro
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Top 4 Headlines
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
- Jeremy Finley
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.