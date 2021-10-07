NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A few showers continue for eastern Middle Tennessee, but for most, here comes the sun!
This afternoon will be warm and humid with spotty showers east of Nashville.
Any rain will diminish by 7 o'clock tonight. Then, watch for areas of dense fog overnight and early Friday morning. By morning, count on temperatures around 60 degrees.
Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy. There's just a 10% chance for a passing shower. We'll have highs in the low 80s.
Even warmer weather's expected this weekend, on into Monday of next week.
Monday night, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially northwest of Nashville. Highs in the 80s will continue into at least the middle of next week.
