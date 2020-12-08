This afternoon, sunshine will return gradually. It'll remain chilly though with highs mainly in the 40s.
Tonight will be uneventful with lows in the 30s.
Sunshine's expected Wednesday and Thursday. A few spots of dense fog are likely early Thursday, too. Temperatures will soar into the 60s both of those days.
Even warmer weather's likely Friday as more clouds move in.
We'll have rain at times Saturday before much cooler air moves in for Sunday and Monday.
