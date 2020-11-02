After another night in the 20s & 30s, a warmer pattern will begin to develop for the Mid State.
Tonight, expect temperatures to tumble quickly back to near freezing by morning.
Sunshine will drive temperatures higher, into the 60s on Tuesday and lowermost 70s Wednesday.
A few clouds begin to move in Thursday, with even more anticipated Friday and this weekend. Just the slightest rain chance (20%) develops this weekend into early next week. However, through that time, most areas will continue to remain dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.