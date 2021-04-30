After a couple of rounds of showers and storms over the last couple of days, our weather pattern is going to start to calm down as we head into the weekend!
Today will be mostly sunny and mild with temperatures topping off in the mid 70s this afternoon. A cool but quiet night tonight with lows dropping to right around 50. I wouldn't even be surprised to see some spots in the 40s across the plateau.
Our Saturday is shaping up to be a nice day with temperatures in the upper 70s under plenty of sunshine. We'll start off with sunshine on Sunday, but expect clouds to gradually increase later in the day. A round of showers will then move in late in the day Sunday and will mark the start of a more unsettled pattern for next week.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in store for our Monday and Tuesday with highs that will hover right around the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few showers will linger into our Wednesday and an isolated shower can't be completely ruled out on Thursday as well. Temperatures are back in the mid 70s by mid-week.
