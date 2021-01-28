Sunny but cold weather closes out the week.
This afternoon, temperatures will top off in the 30s and lowermost 40s. Tonight, they'll tumble into the low-mid 20s to make for a frigid Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be sunny again, with highs slightly higher -- mid-upper 40s.
Saturday, clouds begin to return as a southerly breeze develops. That breeze will make it warmer - 50s during the afternoon. Rain showers move in late Saturday or Saturday night, lingering into part of Sunday.
Much colder air filters in Sunday night, turning some residual moisture over to snow. Minor snow accumulations will be possible by Monday morning, especially well east of Nashville. There should be flurries in a few spots early Monday, too.
Pleasant weather with moderating temperatures takes over for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
