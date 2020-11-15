Buckle up Middle Tennessee!
We're in for a wildly benign week across the area.
Monday through Saturday, we'll expect ample sunshine, no rain and seasonable highs for mid-November.
Highs this week will range from the upper 50's to the mid 60's.
Overnight lows will hover in the mid 30's and low 40's.
Tuesday night will likely be the coldest night of the week with lower 30's for lows.
Right now, our next best chance for rain doesn't arrive until next Sunday as a cold front marches across the area. Plenty of time to watch that though.
In the meantime, try and enjoy the week ahead.
