Sunshine and clear, blue skies take over this afternoon. Highs will be a little below average in the mid 50s.
A Freeze Warning stays in effect until 9:00 A.M. Saturday. Sensitive plants need protection or to be indoors to avoid damage. Garden hoses should be disconnected and drained. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s for Saturday morning.
This weekend looks to be warmer with Saturday's high temperatures reaching the mid 60s and the low 70s make a return by Easter Sunday.
The warm-up continues into next week with highs remaining in the 70s every day. It will stay sunny until the middle of the weekend. Our next chance of rain will be late Wednesday night into Thursday.
