Another chilly evening and cold night ahead of us in the mid-state with temepratures headed back into the 20s by tomorrow morning. The good news is that after a cold start for our Saturday we'll see a nice rebound in the afternoon. We're expecting plenty of sunshine for the day with temperatures pushing back in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is looking nice as well with just a few clouds and highs in the lower 50s.
Temperatures stay in the lower 50s on Monday and the sunshine keeps rolling to start off the work week. As we go through the remainder of the work week we're expecting a nice warm-up across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Temperatures will flirt with 60 both Tuesday and Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine each day. A few more clouds mix in for our Thursday but it looks very mild with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will then take back over on Friday and we'll need to watch for some afternoon showers.
