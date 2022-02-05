This weekend will kick-off a nice long stretch of dry, sunny weather.
Although the sunshine returns today, it will be another bitterly cold day. Temperatures start off in the teens in many spots. Beware of slick roads from leftover patches of ice from this week. This afternoon, high temperatures only reach the mid-30s. Overnight lows fall to the low 20s.
Warming up on Sunday! Highs make it to 50° with plenty of sunshine.
The sunny skies carry into next week. Expect Monday to be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
By Tuesday, 50s return for highs and lows around freezing. It will stay that way all week long with a very quiet 7-day forecast ahead.
