Saturday morning we'll see just a few clouds, then mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. A brief overnight freeze is likely again for early Sunday morning. Then Sunday afternoon, with bright sunshine and light wind, temperatures will recover to around 60. No chance for rain this weekend at all.
Look for a nice warm-up this coming week. We'll enjoy daytime highs in the low 70s through the week ahead with our warmest day on Thursday. Overnight lows will also gradually increase into the 50s by Wednesday. No rain is in our forecast through Wednesday, so our next chance for rain isn't until Thursday and Friday.
