4WARN Forecast: Quiet, sunny week ahead for Middle Tennessee

More pleasant weather's in store with temperatures at or just below average.

Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the upper 50s with spotty fog forming toward sunrise.

Tuesday will be sunny and a little hotter, with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will settle through.  There's the slightest chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm with this front, mainly southeast of Nashville during the afternoon and early evening.  Most of the Mid State will remain dry, though.  Count on lows in the low 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s.

Thursday through next Monday will bring just a few clouds.  The week will close with below average temperatures, but warm to or just above what's normal for early September by Sunday and Monday of next week.

