More pleasant weather's in store with temperatures at or just below average.
Tonight, temperatures will tumble into the upper 50s with spotty fog forming toward sunrise.
Tuesday will be sunny and a little hotter, with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
On Wednesday, a weak cold front will settle through. There's the slightest chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm with this front, mainly southeast of Nashville during the afternoon and early evening. Most of the Mid State will remain dry, though. Count on lows in the low 60s and highs in the low-mid 80s.
Thursday through next Monday will bring just a few clouds. The week will close with below average temperatures, but warm to or just above what's normal for early September by Sunday and Monday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.