After a couple of chilly days, warmer air will move into Middle Tennessee.
Tonight clearing sky and cold with lows in the 30s.
Sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A few spots of dense fog are likely early Thursday, too. Temperatures will soar into the 60s both of those days.
Even warmer weather likely Friday as more clouds move in. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
We'll have rain at times Saturday, the high near 60.
Much cooler air moves in Sunday and Monday, with a shower or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.