It's been a beautiful Sunday across middle Tennessee with sunshine winning out for the day and temperatures nearing 70 degrees.
We'll hit the repeat button to start off this week with plenty of sunshine on tap for our Monday and Tuesday! We'll continue to climb that temperature ladder with highs making a run at 80 on Monday, then pushing into the mid 80s by Tuesday.
Clouds will make a noticeable return on Wednesday, and while I can't rule out a late day shower in our far western counties, most if not all of us stay dry. Highs will stay in the 80s on Wednesday. As our next frontal system gets here on Thursday, so we'll have a better shot at seeing some showers and even a thunderstorm. In turn, Thursday will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s.
A shower will try and linger into the early part of our Friday, but looks like we'll get some sun back in the afternoon with highs dropping to the lower 70s. It's back to the mid and maybe even upper 70s this weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.
