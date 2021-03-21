Kirk Harnack has the latest forecast 4WARN Weather forecast.

A pleasant night tonight with more sunshine again tomorrow. 

Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s under a clear sky. 

Monday will bring more warm, sunny weather.  Highs will reach the low 70s with lows in the mid 50s. 

Rain showers return Tuesday. Expect a 50% chance of showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s. 

Dry and warm for Wednesday with highs making a return back into the 70s. The warm weather stick around for Thursday, but more rain and thunderstorms move in. Rain showers should clear out by Friday. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.