A pleasant night tonight with more sunshine again tomorrow.
Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s under a clear sky.
Monday will bring more warm, sunny weather. Highs will reach the low 70s with lows in the mid 50s.
Rain showers return Tuesday. Expect a 50% chance of showers throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s.
Dry and warm for Wednesday with highs making a return back into the 70s. The warm weather stick around for Thursday, but more rain and thunderstorms move in. Rain showers should clear out by Friday.
