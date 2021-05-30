It was nice to see more sunshine and temperatures back in the 70s again today and this warm-up will continue into tomorrow. But before that, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s again tonight under a mostly clear sky.
For our Memorial Day we can expect a good deal of sunshine through the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 80s. The warm-up will continue into Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s by the afternoon. We'll see a few more clouds during the day, but I still think good sunshine for a majority of the afternoon. Showers return on Wednesday, along with a thunderstorm, as temperatures fall back in to the lower 80s. We'll have more scattered showers and storms for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday, and although a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, most of us should stay dry. The same goes for Saturday and Sunday. We'll see good sunshine each day, but just keep an eye out for a stray shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
