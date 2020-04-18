Clouds decrease this morning, letting in lots of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs today will be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.
More rain moves in again on Sunday. Heavy downpours will take place over far southern Middle Tennessee. The rain exits by early Monday.
The early part of next week will be dry, with temperatures becoming more normal in the low 70s. More rain arrives late Wednesday night into Thursday with a few thunderstorms mixed in.
