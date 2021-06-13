Another a hot and humid day across middle Tennessee, but if you have evening plans be sure to keep an eye to the sky. Just like the last couple of days we'll need to watch for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm through this evening. Any storm could still bring with it some heavy rainfall into early tonight. Lows will drop to near 70 by tomorrow morning.
The heat and humidity will stick around for the start of our work week with temperatures pushing the lower 90s on Monday. We'll have plenty of sunshine to work with for the afternoon and no threat of any showers or thunderstorms. If you're not a fan of the heat/humidity but you are a fan of the sunshine, then the rest of the week looks picture perfect.
Temperatures will fall into the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there will also be a noticeable drop in the humidity. Sunshine will be our dominate feature on both days as well. We'll stay in the mid 80s on Thursday and keep that sunshine rolling. A few more clouds will mix in on Friday and although I can't totally rule out a late day shower, most if not all of us will stay dry. The heat returns briefly on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. A better chance for a passing shower or storm will come this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
