It's another beautiful day across middle Tennessee! Sunshine will easily win out again today, but it won't be as hot or anywhere near as humid. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid 80s. If anything, it will just be a little on the breezy side this afternoon. The sky will stay clear tonight with lows dropping to the lower and mid 60s.
We'll hit the repeat button for our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s for the day. Much of the same on our Thursday! Abundant sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. The heat will return on Friday as temperatures stretch back into the lower 90s. It will also start to get slightly more humid on Friday, but not overly oppressive.
Our next chance for rain will be this weekend, but as of now it does not look like it will be anything to wash out any plans we may have. A spotty shower or rumble of thunder both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s both days. A better shot at rain will come on Monday with temperatures also in the upper 80s.
