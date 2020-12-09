Sunny & milder weather will close out this week.
This afternoon, temperatures will soar into the low-mid 60s under sunshine. It'll turn chilly tonight with lows in the 30s and lowermost 40s. A few spots of fog are likely in valleys and around lakes.
Even warmer weather's expected Thursday -- mid 60s. A few clouds begin to stream overhead Friday as temperatures top off in the mid-upper 60s.
A period of rain showers is likely Saturday. Sunday will turn cooler.
Sunday night, a few rain/snow showers may pass over southern Middle Tennessee. Then, sunshine will return for Monday and Tuesday.
