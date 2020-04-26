Clouds will thin out tonight allowing for a sunny start to the new week.
Monday and Tuesday look great with a mix of sunshine and clouds and nice temperatures in the 70's.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is when our next wave of rain moves in.
Isolated storms are likely within this line as it marches through Wednesday.
This round moves out by Thursday.
Right now, we look dry Friday and Saturday with possible showers next Sunday.
