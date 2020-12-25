Saturday will be sunny and turn much milder by late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the 40s and low 50s..
Sunday will be even milder as a few clouds move through. It'll turn windy. Lows will be in the 30s with highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A few showers pass through Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will be seasonable.
Soaking downpours with a few embedded thunderstorms slide into the Mid State late Wednesday, possibly ending as snow showers early Thursday.
New Year's Day appears seasonable and pleasant with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.