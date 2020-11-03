4WARN Forecast: Sunny Election Day

Another frosty start with morning temperatures in the 30s. Warm sunshine takes over today sending us into the middle 60s. A nice recovery!
For tonight, mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s.
Warm weather will hold through the end of the week. Wednesday through Friday we'll be in the 70s with lows in the 40s. The sky will be mostly sunny.
The weekend right now looks bright and quite warm by November standards. Highs in the middle 70s and nighttime lows remain in the 50s.
