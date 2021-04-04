More sunshine and mild weather for Easter Sunday. And our warm-up continues into this week.
Easter Sunday looks fantastic with highs in the low 70s and bright sunshine all day.
This week even warmer weather takes over. Highs will reach the mid 70s almost every day this week. Monday through Tuesday will be bright and sunny.
By Wednesday, look for clouds building in with an isolated shower or two Wednesday night.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop Thursday. Highs still warm in the mid 70s.
A few showers could linger into Friday and Saturday. Mostly sunny as we end the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
