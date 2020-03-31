After a soggy Tuesday, sunshine makes and return in a big way.
Rain is exiting the mid state. The sky will clear tonight with lows dropping into the 30s. There could be some patchy frost.
Dry and quiet weather expected for the rest of the week. Highs will be warm to near for Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky.
Temperatures will be pleasant for Thursday and Friday as highs surge in the mid 60s and 70s.
Warm weather continues into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s. There's a small chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
A better chance arrives by Monday of next week. Temperatures remain in the 70s.
