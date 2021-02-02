Sunny, but chilly weather will linger through Thursday morning.
This afternoon will continue cold with highs in the low 40s, but the wind chill will hold in the 30s. Tonight, as the wind diminishes, temperatures will plummet into the mid 20s.
Wednesday will remain chilly but be bright and less windy, so all in all it'll feel to most like a pleasant day.
Clouds, increasing wind, and warmer air build in Thursday. A few showers move in late Thursday afternoon, but most of the rain with this next system will arrive Thursday night.
Friday and Saturday will be uneventful, followed by snow showers Saturday night and Arctic air on Sunday.
