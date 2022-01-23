A nice warm-up is in store for the Midstate as we start off the work week, but it won't last long. Tonight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 20s. That means heavy jackets at the ready for our Monday morning. By the afternoon we should be able to leave the heavy layers behind with temperatures climbing into the lower and mid 50s. Unfortunately, that will end up being the warmest day of the week by far. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens! If there is any silver lining with all of this, it's that both days will come with a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 40s on Thursday, but then it's right back in the 30s by Friday. The start weekend is looking sunny but chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s on Saturday. Sunday looks warmer with highs in the lower 50s.
4WARN Forecast: Sunny but chilly
- Stefano DiPietro
