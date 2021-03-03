Sunshine & overall lovely weather for late winter will continue this afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 60s.
It'll turn cold again tonight, with lows in the 30s.
Thursday will be a lot like today, but with a light northeast breeze. Count on highs in the low-mid 60s again.
A few more clouds will move in on Friday. Then sunshine takes over again this weekend. After a cool Friday and Saturday, afternoon temperatures will increase gradually into the 60s and 70s from Sunday through the middle of next week.
Our next rain chance won't arrive until next Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.