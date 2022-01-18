Ample sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected across Middle Tennessee today.
Much of Sunday's snow and ice should melt away today.
50s return on Wednesday with washout conditions likely - this will take care of any leftover snow.
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Wednesday, but severe weather is not anticipated.
A potent cold front will swing through Wednesday night and that will set us up for a very cold end to the week.
Highs on Thursday may not even get out of the 20s for some.
Friday will be a little warmer but still cold in the 30s.
This weekend, a mix of sun and clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday.
Unfortunately, temperatures don't rebound much as we will stay in the 30s Saturday and 40s on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.