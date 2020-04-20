Overnight rain pushes out early this morning on the Plateau, leaving behind clear, sunny skies. It will be warmer today with highs in the low 70s.
We stay dry and warm until the end of the week before more rain moves in on Thursday. Widespread showers and a few storms are possible throughout the day.
Unfortunately, the rain chances have increased for the weekend, so it looks like showers will be sticking around Thursday through Sunday, but each day the rain chances taper off. Temperatures will be back to the upper 60s by the weekend, as well.
