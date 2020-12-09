Sunny & milder weather for the end of the week.
Chilly tonight with lows in the 30s and lowermost 40s. A few spots of fog are likely in valleys and around lakes.
Even warmer weather's expected Thursday -- mid 60s with lots of sunshine.
A few clouds begin to stream overhead Friday as temperatures top off in the mid-upper 60s.
A period of rain showers is likely Saturday. Breezy but still mild with the high in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday partly cloudy with possible isolated showers, it will turn cooler, highs in the upper 40s.
Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid 40s warming to the low 50s Tuesday.
Sunday night, a few rain/snow showers may pass over southern Middle Tennessee. Then, sunshine will return for Monday and Tuesday.
