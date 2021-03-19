A brighter sky and more pleasant conditions for the weekend. Rain holds off until Tuesday of next week.
Clearing sky tonight but chilly, low in the mid 30s.
Both Saturday and Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and warmer highs in the 60's. Morning lows will be chilly in the 30s.
We'll begin next week dry on Monday with a warm high near 70.
Rain chances creep back up starting Tuesday. Still mild with the high near 70.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with just a few isolated showers. Highs still near 70.
Thursday the chance of rain increases with a few thunderstorms possible, high near 70.
Friday will be dry with a high in the upper 60s.
