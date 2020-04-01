Mostly sunny and mild weather expected the next several days.
Another chilly night as the temperature drops to the upper 30s to near 40 again.
Warmer air sticks around through Thursday and Friday and will last into the weekend. Highs in the mid 60s and 70s.
A weak front passes by late Saturday into Sunday bringing a small chance of a shower.
Rain returns on Monday and continues on and off for the first half of the week. Temperatures remain mid Spring-like in the 70s.
