The heat is on! Lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s. Rain returns late week.
Tonight mostly clear, low in the upper 50s.
The heat builds further Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures soar into the mid 80s in Nashville. Expect mainly low-mid 80s outside the city.
Wednesday, there's the slightest chance for an isolated shower or two.
Other than that, the rain will hold off until Thursday as our next cold front approaches. Most of the rain (and thunderstorms) will move through Thursday afternoon and night. Highs in the upper 70s.
Right now, widespread severe weather appears unlikely. There could be a strong storm or two late Thursday, however.
Expect a cool down on Friday with just a slight chance of showers.
The weekend looks lovely for doing things outdoors. Saturday will top off in the 70s with low 80s expected Sunday.
