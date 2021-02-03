4WARN Forecast: Sunny and dry

Ample sunshine is in the forecast today for Middle Tennessee.
Highs will still be cool with most of the area hovering in the mid-40's with a light northerly breeze.
Thursday starts dry but showers return during the afternoon and evening.
Widespread, soaking showers roll through overnight into Friday morning.
This round of rain exits shortly after sunrise Friday which will then give us a dry afternoon.
Saturday stays dry with highs topping out right around 50°.
Overnight, a few flurries are possible but won't amount to much of anything.
Sunday will be sunny but cold with highs barely above freezing. At least we'll have sunshine to try and keep us warm.
Some of the coldest air of the year looks to move in to kick off next week.
Temperatures Monday morning will start off in the teens and twenties for most of the area.
