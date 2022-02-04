Beware of isolated slick spots today into early Saturday especially on bridges, overpasses, and on/off ramps.
This afternoon will be cloudy and very cold with highs in the low-mid 30s. The last of the snow flurries will end, exiting to the east.
Tonight, clouds will exit. It'll turn very cold with lows by morning in the teens and low 20s.
Saturday will be sunnier but still chilly with highs in the upper 30s. After a freezing start Sunday, temperatures will climb to around 50.
Next week looks uneventful for weather. In general, it'll be partly cloudy and seasonable. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the mid 40s - low 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.