Our quick round of snow has moved on but clouds and cold have stuck around today.
Tonight, temperatures will continue to fall through the 20's and 30's.
I believe we'll see a little more sunshine on Sunday but clouds still looks to win out. Highs SUnday will be a few degrees warmer with more areas climbing back to the 40's.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry and sunny for the Mid State.
Rain chances begin to rise again starting Wednesday night and remain elevated through Friday.
As it stands, Wednesday night into Thursday looks to be the wettest stretch of the week.
Temperature-wise, we'll spend much of next week in the 40's in the afternoons and 30's during the evening.
