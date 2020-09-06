More sunshine, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures in the 80s today.
Not as cool tonight but still comfy in the 60s.
Turning a bit warmer as we head into Labor Day. High temps will climb back into the low 90s. It'll feel a little more sticky as humidity levels creep back up.
Quiet skies and temps near 90 hold through Tuesday.
Rain chances return Wednesday wit the best chance for rain arriving on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible with cooler air on the way.
