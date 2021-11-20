It's been a fantastic Saturday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but we won't see a repeat of this wonderful day tomorrow. The rest of the evening, and the overnight, will be nice but chilly with lows in the lower 40s. Our Sunday is going to start dry, but by the late morning we should starting watching for some scattered showers to move back into the area. Off and on showers will then continue through our afternoon with temperatures still reaching the mid to upper 50s.
That rain is all out ahead of a cold front, and once that front passes we'll recieve another winter chilly here in the Mid-State. Temperatures on Monday will fall into the mid 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday we'll have plenty of sun with highs back near 50. Highs climb back into the upper 50s on Wednesday before another front heads our way Thursday. More showes can be expected on Thanksgiving Day with temperatures in the mid 50s in the afternoon. A shower will try and linger into Friday morning, but the afternoon looks dry with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds and sun mix on Saturday with temperatures in the lower 50s.
