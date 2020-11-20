4WARN Forecast: Sunday rain chance

Rounding out the week with plenty of sunshine and toasty temps in the 70s.
Comfy and clear tonight in the upper 40s.
More clouds work in on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Cloudy on Sunday with rain showers moving in late in the day, especially after sunset. Rain will hold on overnight into early Monday morning. Clouds clear out as cooler air settles in for Monday. We'll trade out the 70s for highs in the 50s next week.
Tuesday expect increasing clouds with a high in the upper 60s.
More rain will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.
Sunny and pleasant weather for Thanksgiving Day with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
